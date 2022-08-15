80-year-old Sadiq Khan emotionally reunited with his long-lost brother Sikka Khan, seven decades after being separated in 1947.

The siblings' family was torn apart as their parents died and young Sikka disappeared amid the chaos and religious tensions after India and Pakistan became independent nations.

"We should always be together from now on", commented Sadiq after he had fallen in tears in the arms of his younger sibling in January 2022.

On 15 August 1947, 300 years of official British presence ended and led to the independence of India and Pakistan, also called the partition.

