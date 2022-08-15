Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Culture

India independence day: 80-year-old man reunites with brother lost during the partition

04:03

Laurene Rey-Millet | 1660549694

India independence day: 80-year-old man reunites with brother lost during the partition

80-year-old Sadiq Khan emotionally reunited with his long-lost brother Sikka Khan, seven decades after being separated in 1947.

The siblings' family was torn apart as their parents died and young Sikka disappeared amid the chaos and religious tensions after India and Pakistan became independent nations.

"We should always be together from now on", commented Sadiq after he had fallen in tears in the arms of his younger sibling in January 2022.

On 15 August 1947, 300 years of official British presence ended and led to the independence of India and Pakistan, also called the partition.

Sign up for our free newsletters here.

Up next

00:33

Olivia Newton-John discusses former partner Patrick McDermott who disappeared at sea

01:54

Spider-Man star Tom Holland announces break from ‘overwhelming’ social media apps

01:53

Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger in ‘Rust’ set shooting that killed cinematographer, FBI report concludes

00:59

Today show: Justin Sylvester pushes Jenna Bush Hager away twice during segment

Editor's Picks

03:40

Donald Trump: What happened during the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid?

05:02

Anne Heche: Career highlights of the late Hollywood actor

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

02:11

Moment Salman Rushdie’s attacker apprehended by audience members seconds after stabbing author

More Editor's Picks

01:55

Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?

00:33

Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crash

01:20

Heatwave: How the water shortage brought some regions to a hosepipe ban

01:27

Father of nine-month-old baby blocks Thames Water worker from leaving after having no water for 36 hours

News

03:40

Donald Trump: What happened during the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid?

00:59

Jerusalem: Police attend scene after gunman opens fires at bus

01:03

Armenia: Explosion erupts from firework storage unit inside shopping centre

02:07

Salman Rushdie: Author off ventilator and talking day after being stabbed

More News

00:36

Egypt: Fire tears through Cairo church killing at least 41, children among the dead

00:33

Armed Trump supporters protest outside of FBI office following Mar-a-Lago raid

02:01

Patel expresses ‘tremendous pride’ in chaotic Afghanistan evacuation effort

02:40

Rail strike: Train drivers begin 24-hour walkout over deadlocked dispute

US News

03:40

Donald Trump: What happened during the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid?

00:52

Spirit Airlines employee trades blows with female passenger during argument

00:33

Armed Trump supporters protest outside of FBI office following Mar-a-Lago raid

01:08

Salman Rushdie: Hadi Matar pleads not guilty to attempted murder of author

More US News

00:38

‘He’s buzzing in there’: Canadian politician swallows bee during live press conference

02:11

Moment Salman Rushdie’s attacker apprehended by audience members seconds after stabbing author

01:55

Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?

00:29

Blinken clarifies US not seeking regime change in Russia after Biden's speech in Poland

Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

More On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

01:05

Man Utd players put my plan in the bin, claims Ten Hag after 4-0 Brentford thrashing

00:36

Marcus Rashford: Erik ten Hag expects forward to stay at Man Utd

01:35

Antonio Conte says Spurs will perform better against Chelsea after multiple losses

02:00

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling aims to be leader as he joins London club a ‘grown adult’

More Sport

00:47

England’s Georgia Stanway belts out Sweet Caroline for Bayern Munich initiation song

01:00

World Cup 2022: Fifa set to start tournament one day earlier than planned

01:37

Manchester United need to get over Sir Alex Ferguson exit, says Javier Hernandez

00:55

Illegal to Be Me: Tom Daley embarks on campaign to help LGBT+ community

Climate

00:23

Hail blankets ground white as it lashes parts of Melbourne during ‘freak storm’

00:55

Climate activists fill golf course holes with cement to protest against water ban exemption

03:42

Great Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years

00:44

Dorset wildfire continues to tear through Studland as disposable BBQ confirmed as source

More Climate

02:01

French prime minister says country must adapt to climate change as wildfires rage

00:32

Heatwave: Sky fills with smoke as French firefighters battle blaze in Gironde

01:22

Environment Agency rescues fish as hot weather impacts animals in the UK

00:25

Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Monday

Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

00:42

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract

00:41

‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United

00:28

Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win

01:05

Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title

More Premier League

01:08

Lampard on the relegation battle

01:00

UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea

01:00

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks

00:24

Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup

Binge or Bin

10:25

Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin

03:02

Under the Banner of Heaven is ‘not Andrew Garfield’s finest work’

10:29

Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin

02:54

Resident Evil ‘feels very heavy-handed’

More Binge or Bin

02:29

Black Bird proves that Apple TV+ is ‘winning the streaming wars’

03:20

The Terminal List is 'as silly as it sounds'

02:28

The Lazarus Project is 'actually very well written'

10:30

The Lazarus Project and The Terminal List | Binge or Bin

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

Millennial Love

49:30

Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi

00:57

Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting

01:35

Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships

31:45

Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’

More Millennial Love

01:51

‘The Food Medic’ reveals which foods to eat during your period

01:56

Dr Hazel Wallace explains how sex can help us sleep better

01:08

Love Island star Yewande Biala reveals her dating mishaps

00:54

Love Island’s Yewande Biala opens up about dating as a Black woman

Lifestyle

00:42

Kangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in Australia

00:55

Meteor makes loud boom as it travels across Utah sky

00:55

Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Dozens of hot air balloons fill sky as they take flight

00:45

Dozens of hot air balloons take part in the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta’s Nightglow light show

More Lifestyle

00:40

Sarah Palin's Zoom meeting hijacked by drawing of giant penis

01:22

360-degree headcam captures stunning wingsuit jump from mountain in the Swiss Alps

00:38

Angelina Jolie fights back tears after moving daughter into Spelman College

00:23

Man dresses head-to-toe in flowers to walk seven miles for Scottish tradition

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in