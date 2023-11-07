Arnold Schwarzenegger made a passionate speech about fighting antisemitism as he collected an anti-bigotry award in Los Angeles.

The Terminator star called for people to “speak out” against online hatred while receiving the award for his long-term advocacy at the Holocaust Museum’s annual gala on Monday 6 November.

“The more we speak out about that issue, the better it is, so every day you have to talk about it over and over again because we cannot let them get away with these lies and with this hatred”, he said.