I’m a Celeb preview: Jill Scott hangs in the air for Critty Critty Fang Fang trial

Jill Scott hangs onto a “car” inspired by the 1960s film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as she scours for stars in tonight’s challenge.

Dubbed the “Critty Critty Fang Fang” trial, the Lioness will embark on the task dressed up as iconic character Truly Scrumptious.

This video gives a first glimpse of what is in store for the next episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

“Don’t drop it,” hosts Ant and Dec both exclaim in unison as she struggles to grab hold of a star stuck to the bottom of the wing.

