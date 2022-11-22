Sue Cleaver screams with delight as she's voted off I'm a Celebrity

Sue Cleaver screamed with delight as she was voted off I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Monday night.

The Coronation Street star, 59, became the third person to leave the jungle behind Charlene White and Scarlette Douglas.

“Well, she seems very happy,” Ant said, as he announced the news.

Cleaver then stood up to embrace her fellow campmates before departing.

“I’ve had the ride of my life, I really have. And I will never forget it,” she told Ant and Dec.

