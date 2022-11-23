Matt Hancock recalled how his family “nearly lost everything” when he was a child as he spoke to his I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates on Tuesday’s episode (22 November).

After Boy George jokingly asked the former health secretary whether bailiffs had ever visited his home, Hancock told the celebrities that it almost happened after his stepfather’s business “nearly went bust.”

“You know when you type your postcode into the internet and it brings up your address? My stepdad wrote that software,” Hancock said.

“We were going to lose the house.”

Sign up for our newsletters.