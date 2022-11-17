Independent TV
I’m a Celeb first look: Owen Warner gets strapped to spinning wheel in Scareground trial
Owen Warner will be strapped to a spinning wheel in the next challenge on I‘m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
A teaser trailer for the trial shows the Hollyoaks actor getting his head dunked underwater as he is left at the mercy of the wheel.
The 23-year-old will face the Scareground trial alongside fellow show favourites Mike Tindall and Jill Scott.
Host Ant McPartlin gave the campmate a telling-off, saying: “Oi! Oi! Get looking for balls will ya Owen.”
It will air at 9pm on ITV on Thursday, 17 November.
01:13