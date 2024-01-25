Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will have 'spiced up connection'

Jada Pinkett Smith said a magic trick helped her and her husband, Will Smith “spice up their connection”.

The American actress opened up on the time illusionist David Blaine brought her to tears during a personal performance for the couple.

Speaking on the Off Menu podcast, the 52-year-old said: “[Blaine] did something so crazy with Will and I. He touched Will's shoulder and I felt it but Will didn't.”

She added: “I cried, it was emotional.”

She then joked: “Blaine was showing the connection between us and I haven’t been able to get away from Will since showing that connection.”