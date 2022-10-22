James Corden says restaurant drama is 'silly' as he 'hasn't done anything wrong'

James Corden has spoken out about his restaurant ban controversy for the first time in a new interview with the New York Times.

Last week, Keith McNally, owner of Balthazar in New York, branded the host the “extremely nasty” on multiple occasions.

“I think I’m probably going to have to talk about it on Monday’s show,” he said adding that the whole thing was “so silly” and he felt “so zen”.

“My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I’ll probably have to talk about it.”

