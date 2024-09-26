James Middleton has shared how his family, including sister Catherine, Princess of Wales has helped him with his depression.

The 37-year-old author spoke openly about how the Middleton family supported him with his mental health problems, when he appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Thursday (26 September).

Mr Middleton said: “To open up to my family was a very challenging step, so initially I went into therapy, and at the right time my family got involved and I was very fortunate, because they did have to be patient with me.

“It was challenging for them to see me suffer but they understood a lot more than I actually thought.”