Issey Miyake: Japanese fashion designer and friend of Steve Jobs dies aged 84

The death of Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, aged 84, was announced on Tuesday, 9 August.

Miyake passed away from liver cancer on Friday (5 August), according to the Kyodo news agency, while he was “surrounded by close friends and associates”.

Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck was among the innovator’s famous designs.

Hiroshima-born Miyake was just seven years old when an atomic bomb was detonated over the city in 1945, and wrote to Barack Obama in 2009 that he still saw things “no one should experience.”

