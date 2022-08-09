Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:49
Issey Miyake: Japanese fashion designer and friend of Steve Jobs dies aged 84
The death of Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, aged 84, was announced on Tuesday, 9 August.
Miyake passed away from liver cancer on Friday (5 August), according to the Kyodo news agency, while he was “surrounded by close friends and associates”.
Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck was among the innovator’s famous designs.
Hiroshima-born Miyake was just seven years old when an atomic bomb was detonated over the city in 1945, and wrote to Barack Obama in 2009 that he still saw things “no one should experience.”
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next
01:25
Producer defends James Franco’s casting as Fidel Castro after complaints of appropriation
01:09
Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary for alleged alcohol theft in Vermont
00:48
Pete Davidson’s and Kim Kardashian’s split: Kanye West ‘mourns’ estranged wife’s ex
03:14
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's best moments together
01:27
Olivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest moments
01:10
Donald Trump says his Florida residence was raided by the FBI
01:32
Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?
01:02
‘Made up like the impeachment hoax’: Trump supporters rally in Mar-a-Lago following FBI raid
00:26
Flowers laid near site of Thornton Heath fatal gas explosion
01:21
Boris Johnson ‘disgraceful’ for passing cost-of-living support to successor, says Rayner
00:40
Tinder-dry conditions spark fire warnings in England
01:59
Liz Truss hits back at claims her economic plans are ‘electoral suicide note’
00:59
Ashton Kutcher reveals autoimmune disorder diagnosis
01:38
Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 presidential favourite
01:02
‘Made up like the impeachment hoax’: Trump supporters rally in Mar-a-Lago following FBI raid
01:10
Donald Trump says his Florida residence was raided by the FBI
01:13
Anne Heche in stable condition after car crash in Los Angeles
01:45
Climate change: US senate passes largest investment bill yet to combat crisis
04:01
Donald Trump hints at 2024 presidential run during Texas CPAC speech
03:07
Monkeypox: Arizona man details ‘scary’ diagnosis and symptoms as cases rise across US
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
01:00
Premier League transfers: All the stars linked with moves before summer window closes
00:36
Serena Williams announces intention to retire from tennis after US Open
01:15
‘My worst fears came alive’: Lewis Hamilton reflects on losing 2021 F1 championship
01:13
Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria secures gold in 4x100m relay
00:19
Erling Haaland swears in first post-match Premier League interview
01:03
Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher glad to win diving bronze in all-England podium
00:43
Nick Kyrgios happy to be in Citi Open final after not playing ‘anywhere near best tennis’
01:47
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool were ‘not good enough’ in opening-day draw against Fulham
00:50
Thames Water planning hosepipe restrictions ‘in coming weeks’
00:43
Video shows aftermath of Japanese road washed away in heavy flooding
00:48
Fox cubs wander into Kent home to cool off during heatwave
01:01
Morrisons launch ‘carbon neutral’ eggs in Yorkshire stores
00:39
Band serenades stranded motorists after fire halted traffic on M6 near Preston
01:00
Italian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border
01:01
Beach resort on Greek island of Lesbos damaged by wildfire amid summer heatwave
00:43
France wildfires: Firefighters feeling fatigue as they continue to battle blazes
00:42
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract
00:41
‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United
00:28
Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win
01:05
Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title
10:25
Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin
03:02
Under the Banner of Heaven is ‘not Andrew Garfield’s finest work’
10:29
Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin
02:54
Resident Evil ‘feels very heavy-handed’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
49:30
Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi
00:57
Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting
01:35
Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships
31:45
Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’
00:25
Giant panda twins eat ‘cake’ and watermelon as they celebrate birthday at Belgian zoo
00:57
Scottish thrill-seekers base jump from top of Wallace Monument in kilts
01:04
A look at Kylie Jenner's Harrods shopping spree with daughter Stormi
01:30
Smart Boston terrier pup signals for help after blind dachshund falls into pool
02:27
‘Malnourished’ beluga whale stranded in France’s River Seine has ‘little hope’ of survival
01:00
Kim Kardashian 'furious' with Kanye West for his mocking of split with Pete Davidson
01:48
Game of Thrones’ Iron Throne installed at the Tower of London
00:50
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Matt Goss confesses to being 'nervous'
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21