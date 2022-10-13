Sneak preview of Japan's highly-anticipated Studio Ghibli theme park

Beloved films such as My Neighbour Totoro and Spirited Away will soon come to life in a new Studio Ghibli theme park in Japan.

Located in Nagakute, a city south west of Tokyo, the park features five areas; the Hill of Youth, Dondoko Forest, Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, Mononoke’s Village, and the Valley of Witches.

The park will open to the public on 1 November, but footage gives fans a sneak preview of what to expect from the highly-anticipated attraction.

