Jason Manford criticises pantomime fans in rant over ‘unbelievable’ state of theatre

Jason Manford launched an angry rant at pantomime fans who left rubbish strewn all over a theatre.

The comedian declared the state of Manchester’s Opera House as “unbelievable” following the opening night of the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime on Saturday (2 December).

The 42-year-old took to social media to show the “tip” that had been left behind, as he encouraged audiences to take their rubbish with them.

"Look at the bloody tip people leave," he said, as he panned the camera around to the seats. "Why do people do this? I even tidy up after myself at the cinema.”