Jennifer Saunders confesses to falling asleep mid-performance

Jennifer Saunders has confessed to falling asleep mid-performance as she appeared in a play with Dawn French.

The actor, 65, recalled how she had to wear a "terrible" costume and how audience members would make jokes every night reacting to her very first line.

Saunders described how she woke up to French in her face after she accidentally nodded off while on stage.

"I had young kids at the time, I was quite tired," she added.

Michael Fassbender also admitted to falling asleep while acting, telling Graham Norton about a time he dozed off on Holby City while filming a scene on an operating table.