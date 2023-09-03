Succession creator Jesse Armstrong answers major storyline mystery during panel

Jesse Armstrong has surprised fans by revealing a huge mystery from the plot of Succession at the FTWeekend Festival.

The creator was running a panel event when he was quizzed over whether media mogul, Logan Roy, had crossed out or underlined the name of his son, Kendall, on an important legal document.

“This is the sort of thing I would have hated to do while we were still doing the show,” Armstrong said. “But if you were going to cross out, you wouldn’t start out underneath, would you?”