Johnny Depp appears to compare Amber Heard to a ‘dog’ on his new album

Johnny Depp has appeared to criticise his ex-wife Amber Heard on his new album with Jeff Beck, 18.

According to the Sunday Times, a track on the record called Sad Mother******* Parade appears to reference Ms Heard, with the line "You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch".

Ms Heard and Mr Depp were married in February 2015 for 15 months.

Mr Depp sued Ms Heard for defamation after she wrote an article in 2018 implying he abused her.

The actor was awarded $10m and Ms Heard was awarded $2m.

