Jonnie Irwin explains reason he is still alive after terminal cancer diagnosis

Former A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin has spoken of his new approach to living with terminal cancer.

The Escape to the Country presenter was initially told he only had six months left to live after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020.

Speaking openly on the How to Starve Cancer Conversations podcast with Jane McLelland, the father-of-three said he exceeded his initial prognosis due to "a mixture of things".

He said: "One of the reasons I think I'm still here is I'm not a cancer patient. It's always there at the back of your mind but I'm living with cancer, not dying with cancer.”