Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne’s girlfriend has spoken for the first time since the singer’s death.

The couple had been in Argentina together for the past two weeks but Kate left for Florida a few days ago.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Cassidy wrote: “Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss.”She asked for privacy in her message as she grieved the loss.

“Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”, she added.