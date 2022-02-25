Kate Garraway fears she’ll run out of money for husband Derek’s 24hr care

Kate Garraway admitted she's worried about running out of money to pay for her sick husband Derek’s care.

The ITV presenter, 54, made the admission on This Morning whilst discussing her new documentary, Caring for Derek.

Her husband caught Covid at the start of the pandemic and was in hospital for over a year.

The illness has left him with life-changing health conditions and he requires round-the-clock care.

"The system, I mean I don't believe we can have 24 hour care forever, you know there's a point where money runs out!

