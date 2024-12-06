Kate Middleton chats with Richard E Grant and Paloma Faith at carol service

The Princess of Wales was spotted making small talk with a number of celebrities and singers, during a rare public appearance at Westminster Abbey’s Together at Christmas carol service.

Kate was joined William and their children on Friday (6 December) to celebrate Christmas and thank singers taking part in the service.

Actor Richard E Grant, who performed a passage from Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, was seen chatting to Kate, as well as Paloma Faith.

Among the members of the royal family attending the carol service were the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their son Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi.