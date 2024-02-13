Katy Perry teases new music during Jimmy Kimmel appearance: ‘Very exciting year’

Katy Perry teased she has more projects, including new music, to come in 2024.

The singer, 39, announced her exit from American Idol after seven seasons as a judge during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday 12 February.

“I have some things planned for this year - it’s going to be a very, very exciting year for all pop star girlies,” Perry said.

She added that fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Rich were aware of her exit after seeing her “in the studio”.

“They figured something is coming,” Perry said.