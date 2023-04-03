Independent TV
Ken Bruce reveals he’s ‘struggling’ with new work schedule after leaving BBC
Ken Bruce said he is “struggling” with the change in his working hours as he prepares to launch a new show on Greatest Hits Radio after leaving the BBC.
The legendary host began his stint on commercial radio on Monday 3 April, just weeks after he uttered his final words on BBC Radio 2 last month, having spent 31 years with the station.
He will present the 10am to 1pm show and admitted he’s still trying to get used to his change in routine due to the new working hours.
Bruce previously hosted the 9:30am to 12pm show for Radio 2.
02:09