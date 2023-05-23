Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

Irish folk-rock band Kingfishr visited the Music Box studio to perform latest single “Anyway”, ahead of a huge summer including festivals and major support slots.

The hotly-tipped trio also played “Heart In The Water” and “Flowers-Fire”, showcasing the grand soundscape quickly becoming synonymous with the band that formed after Eddie, McGoo and Fitz met at college in county Limerick.

The band will be supporting George Ezra on a number of his UK tour dates, as well as a number of festival appearances in the UK and Ireland this summer. Watch Music Box on Independent TV, across mobile devices and connected TV.