Kylie Minogue makes surprise Neighbours confession during live show

Kylie Minogue made a shock Neighbours confession during her live show on ITV.

The singer was taking questions from the audience during her An Audience With Kylie show, which aired on Sunday (10 December).

Known for her clean image, the Locomotion singer was asked if she had ever taken anything from set while on tour or on television.

Smiling, Kylie admitted to taking the overalls her character Charlene Robinson wore in the Australian soap Neighbours.

Kylie shot to fame playing the role of Charlene between 1986 to 1988.