Laal Singh Chaddha: Trailer for Bollywood’s version of Forrest Gump

Laal Singh Chaddha, dubbed Bollywood’s answer toForrest Gump, has opened at the box office.

Aamir Khan stars as the title character and has produced the Hindi version of the 1994 classic, which he waited ten years to secure the rights of.

Opening in theatres on Thursday, 11 August, after delays due to the Covid pandemic, the movie was filmed in more than 100 locations across India.

While Forrest Gump focuses on events in the United States over time, the Hindi version will focus on India’s history.

