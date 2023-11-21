Leonardo DiCaprio shares big movie goal ahead of 50th birthday

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has shared a big movie goal as he approaches his 50th birthday next year.

In an interview with Good Morning America, which airs on Tuesday (21 November), DiCaprio said he wants to do one more film before his big milestone.

When asked by Chris Connelly what he wants to achieve before his 50th, the actor replies: “You know what? Just one more movie. One more movie.”

Earlier in the clip the Titanic star and Connelly recalled how quickly time passes.

Connelly states: “You’re 49 years old. How the hell did that happen?’

The actor replies: “I have no idea.”