Moment Leslie Jordan listens to Cardi B’s WAP for first time in resurfaced video

Leslie Jordan had a hilarious reaction upon listening to “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for the first time.

The late actor, 67, died in a car crash in Hollywood on Monday, 24 October.

Back in 2020, the Will & Grace star recorded a video of himself listening to the hit tune for the first time.

The clip shows Jordan playing the song from the beginning, and appearing shocked when Cardi B begins rapping.

“Oh Lord, no, no, no! I can’t believe it, well that is just shocking,” Jordan said.

Sign up for our newsletters.