Lewis Capaldi says an air fryer he got for Christmas last year is the “best thing” he’s ever been given, describing it as “an incredible gift for anyone.”

The Scottish singer made the comment while speaking with Roman Kemp backstage at Capital’s Jungle Bell Ball.

Capaldi gave the radio host a massage before he took to the stage to perform at the event at the O2 on Saturday, 10 December.

He also revealed that he doesn’t look after his voice as well as fellow star Sam Smith, and is looking forward to “getting p*****” at Christmas.

