Lewis Capaldi embarrasses Naga Munchetty with explicit word mix-up

Lewis Capaldi left Naga Munchetty red-faced when he got into a rude word mix-up during a BBC Breakfast interview.

The singer told co-host Charlie Stayt he had “great hair” when the pair got into a back-and-forth of complimenting each other.

“Would you like a room?” Munchetty said jokingly, with a confused-looking Capaldi asking: “Would I what?”

After she repeated the question, Capaldi added: “I thought you said a rim.”

Munchetty immediately moved on, citing that she'd be having 'a word' with him.

