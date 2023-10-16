Liam Gallagher releases trailer for 'Definitely Maybe' 30th anniversary tour

Liam Gallagher has released a video trailer announcing a UK and Ireland tour in which he will perform Oasis’ Definitely Maybe in its entirety to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The younger Oasis brother will perform the 90s tracks without his sibling and former bandmate Noel Gallagher, who he shot to the top of the charts with thanks to their debut album’s success.

The tour has 12 dates, including three homecoming shows in Manchester at the 23,500-capacity Co-Op Live.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 20 October at 9am.