Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies at the age of 54

Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54 after being hospitalised on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

The singer-songwriter, the only child of Elvis Presley, was in attendance at the 80th Golden Globes just two days ago.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the statement from her mother reads.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.