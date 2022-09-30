Malawi-born artist Samson Kambalu unveils new work on London’s Fourth Plinth

Malawi-born artist Samson Kambalu has unveiled his new sculpture on the Fourth Plinth in London’s Trafalgar Square.

Antelope depicts a 1914 photograph of European missionary John Chorley and Malawian Baptist preacher John Chilembwe, who fought against colonial rule, representing “standing up for justice and equality.”

The artist told the Press Association that he was “glad” he could carry forth Chilembwe’s message.

“His [Chilembwe’s] act of protest is still relevant today, and I’m glad that I can carry it forward,” Mr Kambalu said.

