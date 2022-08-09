Aliens invade Piccadilly Circus in public art display by comedian Harry Hill

Aliens have invaded Picadilly Circus thanks to comedian Harry Hill, who is among a number of artists to have their work publicly displayed in London’s West End.

The exhibition, Brighter Future, sees Hill’s work – a trail of sculpted green aliens – appear around the famous junction, alongside work by artists Zarah Hussain and Fiona Quadri.

“So this is artwork I have made and there are several of them dotted around,” Hill explained.

“All of them have a QR code on them, where you can scan it with your smartphone and meet real aliens.”

