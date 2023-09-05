Giant sculpture of London’s iconic Tower Bridge made entirely from 25kg of sugar

An artist from West Sussex has recreated London’s Tower Bridge entirely out of sugar using 25kg of the ingredient.

Michelle Wibowo, 45, who lives in Haywards Heath, spent more than 150 hours to bake and build the 2.5ft (0.76m) sculpture as part of the Reductive Art Exhibition by cereal brand Kellogg’s.

The award-winning sugar artist, who creates art from sugar and bakes intricate cake structures, said she “jumped” at the chance to recreate Tower Bridge for the exhibition.

Her artwork forms part of cereal giant Kellogg’s new art exhibition designed to showcase the company’s commitment to reduce salt and sugar across its cereals.