Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:37
Doctor accidentally calls Lorraine host Ranvir Singh ‘Viagra’ in live TV blunder
Doctor Amir Khan accidentally called stand-in Lorraine host Ranvir Singh “Viagra” during a live health segment.
The resident doctor appeared on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday (13 February), to discuss ways to boost your memory.
After revealing small quantities of red wine and dark chocolate can be good for a person’s memory because of the ingredients they contain, Dr Khan went on to explain another benefit.
The doctor said: “Now, there is something else Viagra.”
He then starts laughing and says: “I just called you Viagra.”
The pair then struggle to compose themselves.
Up next
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
15:04
Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts on life as ringmaster
03:35
A look back through Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career at Mercedes
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:52
New Zealand pilot taken hostage tells family ‘It’s me’ in new video
00:35
Watch: Man rescued from burning flat after e-bike catches fire
00:30
Starmer insists Labour ‘has changed’ amid Rochdale candidate row
00:44
Heavy snow blankets New York City as winter storm warning issued
01:25
Ferrari unveil new car ahead of 2024 Formula One season
00:39
49ers player ‘unaware’ of overtime rule that cost them Super Bowl
00:51
Ronnie O’Sullivan tells snooker star to quit and ‘find something else’
00:30
Super Bowl MVP Mahomes dismisses doubters after Chiefs’ success
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:39
‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith
00:48