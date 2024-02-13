Doctor accidentally calls Lorraine host Ranvir Singh ‘Viagra’ in live TV blunder

Doctor Amir Khan accidentally called stand-in Lorraine host Ranvir Singh “Viagra” during a live health segment.

The resident doctor appeared on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday (13 February), to discuss ways to boost your memory.

After revealing small quantities of red wine and dark chocolate can be good for a person’s memory because of the ingredients they contain, Dr Khan went on to explain another benefit.

The doctor said: “Now, there is something else Viagra.”

He then starts laughing and says: “I just called you Viagra.”

The pair then struggle to compose themselves.