Louis Walsh reveals he was diagnosed with cancer during lockdown

Louis Walsh has revealed he was diagnosed with blood cancer during lockdown.

The former X Factor star told housemates that he suffered Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia, a type of blood cancer.

The 71-year-old revealed the health scare to Levi Roots and actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu during an episode of Celebrity Big Brother on Friday, 15 March.

Mr Walsh said: “I was sick, and I think nobody knew I was sick. I had cancer. A mild version, a rare one.”

“I didn’t even know I had it, so I went to the hospital and they checked me… and then they found it.”