Love Island All Stars first look as Jake quits villa leaving ex Liberty in tears

This is the moment Love Island All Stars contestant Jake Cornish quits the show, leaving his former partner Liberty Poole in tears.

A spoiler released ahead of Wednesday night’s episode (17 January), shows Jake ask his fellow islanders to gather around the villa firepit.

Jake, who the public had voted to be coupled up with former partner Liberty, then says: “I was here to find love. There’s no one really here that I’ve got that connection with.”

Liberty is then seen crying alone following her ex-partner’s announcement.

The spoiler also shows contestant Chris trying to work his charm on Molly, whose ex-partner Callum is also in the villa.