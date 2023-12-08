Love Island couple announce they are expecting baby and reveal gender in sweet video

Love Island star Camilla Thurlow has announced she's pregnant with her third child with husband Jamie Jewitt.

The couple, who met on the third series of the ITV dating show in 2017, shared a video on Instagram on Thursday evening (7 December), to reveal they are expecting a baby boy.

The video features their daughters, three-year-old Nell and two-year-old Nora, learning they are getting a baby brother.

Camilla captioned the post: “Our lovely girls are getting a baby brother. Delighted to share our little family is growing, baby boy due in Spring 2024, it’s going to be a busy house.”