Love Island first look: ‘Ladiators’ challenge causes friction between girls

A gladiator-themed challenge is set to cause some friction between the Love Island contestants in tonight's episode (6 February).

After having water spilled onto her during the challenge by Samie, Olivia appears irritated, wondering whether the two have an "issue."

In Sunday's explosive recoupling, Lana Jenkins decided to pair up with newcomer Casey O'Gorman over Ron Hall.

Tonight's first look shows that tensions may be brewing as the two compete for the makeup artist's affections.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.