Summer and Coco clash on Love Island: The Reunion

Love Island contestants Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe clashed on Love Island: The Reunion over fellow islander Josh Le Grove.

Summer, who has been linked with Josh since leaving the villa, appeared to refer to Coco’s appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, in which she implied that she could have slept with Josh.

After co-host Darren Harriott asked islander Billy Brown “who had been getting with who,” Summer said: “I know someone who wishes they got with someone.”

“It’s just banter. If you can’t handle a big personality, don’t go on reality TV,” Coco said.

