Love Island viewers were shocked to find out that contestants who were coupled up have already met outside the villa.

Islanders Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde were paired together by the public as the show returned on Monday night (5 June) and Scottish model Ella revealed that they had previously met in London.

However, 24-year-old professional footballer Tyrique, from Essex, seemed confused at her revelation.

“Do you remember, we’ve met before,” Ella said, in a hushed voice.

“We’ll talk in a bit,” Tyrique responded, laughing, before the pair sat down to chat.