Six-year-old Luke Littler darts hopeful hits bullseye live on This Morning

A six-year-old boy hoping to follow in the footsteps of darts star Luke Littler hit a bullseye when he appeared on This Morning on Wednesday (3 January).

Little Lucas, who practices darts daily with dreams of reaching the world championships, took on presenter Josie Gibson in a game of darts.

The six-year-old stunned Josie and co-presenter Rylan Clark when he hit a bullseye with his first dart throw.

Josie claimed: “You’ve got champion written all over you, Lucas.”

Rylan gave Lucas a high-five and told him he could keep the dartboard.