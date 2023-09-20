Married at First Sight couple Ella Morgan and Nathaniel Valentino shared an emotional moment as the bride came out as transgender to her new husband.

The 29-year-old clinic consultant told the marketing and events manager, 36, that she transitioned 12 years ago and asked if he’d ever been in a relationship with a transgender person before.

Valentino told Morgan he is pansexual and her being transgender would not put him off them getting married, delighting viewers on social media.

“Good job experts. Looking forward to seeing Nathaniel and Ella grow,” one viewer said.