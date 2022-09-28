Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman ‘explain’ how Wolverine can return in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have addressed rumours about Wolverine’s return in Deadpool 3, set to be released in 2024.

On Tuesday, 27 September, it was revealed that Mr Jackman would reprise the role in the new film, leading to excitement among fans.

Many have questioned how the character could return, despite being killed off in 2017 movie Logan.

Footage shows Mr Reynolds and Mr Jackman seemingly discussing how Wolverine returns in the film, but a song is playing over the dialogue.

