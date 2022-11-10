Charlene White asks Matt Hancock ‘why are you here?’ as he arrives in jungle

Campmates were left stunned on Wednesday evening as Matt Hancock entered the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

The former health secretary arrived alongside Seann Walsh after taking part in a bushtucker trial and as he was given a tour of the camp, he was asked by Charlene White why he decided to be on the show.

“The honest truth is because there are so few ways in which politicians can show we’re human beings, so I just thought it would be good to see that,” Hancock replied.

