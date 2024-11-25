McFly’s Harry Judd’s wife Izzy has shared their young son’s heartbreaking words after burning his eye with liquid from a washing pod.

The couple’s three-year-old son Lockie was rushed to hospital last month when liquid from a washing machine capsule got into his eyes.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine to raise awareness of the dangers of household chemicals, Mrs Judd described how she heard an “awful scream” and rushed to find Lockie with his eye foaming.

Speaking to Lorraine on Friday (22 November), she revealed how Lockie was rushed to hospital to have his eye washed out repeatedly.

“He was saying ‘I can’t see mummy’,” Mrs Judd said.

“It really was an out-of-body experience.”