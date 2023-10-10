Meghan Markle hugs members of military families during secret veterans visit

Meghan Markle has appeared in a new charity video meeting and hugging military family members.

The Duchess of Sussex visited the Fisher House Foundation, a charity that provides homes for military families while their loved one is in hospital, the day before she flew out to Dusseldorf for the Invictus games last month.

As well as embracing those she meets, the 42-year-old also narrates part of the video clip.

In her voiceover, the Duchess says: “What does recovery mean to you? For some, it means reclaiming their narrative, refining your approach, revolutionising your mindset.

“It’s a change that’s not only physical, it’s mental, emotional, social.”