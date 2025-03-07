Drew Barrymore surprised Meghan Markle with photograph of Princess Diana during her live TV interview.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on Drew Barrymore’s breakfast show in New York on Thursday (6 March), when the presenter handed her a picture of the late Princess of Wales.

Ms Barrymore told Meghan how she was just seven when she met Prince Harry’s mother, but described it as the honour of her life.

“It means so much to me to have met such an incredible human being that transcended everything. It was the honour of my life”, she said.

Meghan replied: “Oh, my gosh, look at your little face. Oh, that’s so sweet. That’s really special. I will tell H [Harry] that, for sure.”