This Morning hosts sent a message of support live on air to Mel Schilling after the Married At First Sight star revealed she has cancer.

The relationship coach, who also appears on the ITV daytime show, is today (20 December) undergoing an operation for colon cancer.

Presenter Josie Gibson said: “We are all thinking of you, Mel, and sending you so much love and well wishes and the best of luck with your operation today.”

Doctor Zoe Williams added: “This highlights the importance of getting checked

“If something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked.”