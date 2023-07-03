A Mexico mayor has devoted his love to an alligator-like reptile in a wedding ceremony set to bring ‘good fortune’ to his people.

Victor Hugo Sosa wed Alicia Adriana (who was wearing a wedding dress) in San Pedro Huamelula as part of a 230-year-old ritual which commemorates peace between the Chontal and Huave indigenous groups.

“I accept responsibility because we love each other. That is what is important”, he said, kissing the gator on the head.

“You can’t have a marriage without love... I yield to marriage with the princess girl.”

However, her mouth had to be taped up so she couldn’t snap.