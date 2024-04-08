Michael Douglas officiates brother’s luxury Palm Springs wedding

Michael Douglas officiated his brother Joel’s wedding in a luxury Palm Springs ceremony.

In a special family video, posted on April 5, Catherine Zeta Jones shared footage of her husband at the wedding as the bride walked down the aisle.

The clip also shows footage of the Hollywood couple’s daughter Carys, who was sitting next to her mother for the ceremony.

The actress captioned the video: "Congratulations to my brother-in-law, Joel, and my beautiful new sister-in-law, Mascha. My husband @michaelkirkdouglas officiated the ceremony… yes, Michael can legally marry you.”